Postings of 27 newly recruited Local Government staff to various regions withdrawn

General News of Sunday, 27 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

About Twenty-Seven(27) senior and junior Officers who were recently recruited and posted to the various Regional Coordinating Councils by the Local Government Service have been withdrawn.



The reason for their withdrawal is attributed to an anomaly. The recruits are therefore expected to report to the Head Office for verification of their certificates and other related documents.



This was contained in a letter sighted by MyNewsGh.com.



The letter read “…The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has noticed an anomaly in the appointment letters of the attached list of officers who were recently recruited and posted to the various Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).



In this regard, all Regional Coordinating Councils are to withdraw the postings of these officers to the districts and subsequently ask them to report to the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service by Wednesday, 2nd March, 2022 with their original appointment letters and academic certificates for the necessary correction to be effected.



Recruits who fail to comply as directed, risk forfeiting their appointment and will have to go back to their unemployment status.



“…Failure to meet the deadline will render their appointment null and void…” the statement indicated.