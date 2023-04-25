'Posterity will not forgive Akufo-Addo' - Gabby’s 2017 tweet about galamsey 'comes biting'

General News of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

An old tweet by leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has resurfaced following the publication of a leaked report on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) by former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.



The tweet posted by Mr Otchere-Darko on April, 7 2017, a few months after his cousin, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office, foretold the judgement future generations will make of the government were it to fail in fighting galamsey.



“Posterity shall not forgive Akufo-Addo and our generation if we don't win the war against galamsey,” his tweet said.



Some six years later, some social media users have referred to the tweet after the report authored by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in March 2021 was recently published in the media.



The report which details the work of the erstwhile Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), cited the challenges the committee faced, as well as persons the former minister believes contributed to the frustration of his work.



The 36-page report implicated some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members, including MPs and top government officials, as having been involved in the galamsey menace. Portions of the report indicated that these MPs and government officials were either directly involved in galamsey or were using their power to protect relations who were involved in the menace.



One of the individuals indicted in the report was Mr Gabby Otchere-Darko who the former minister recounted called to question his decision to order the dislodgment of equipment of a mining company, Imperial Heritage, which Prof. Frimpong-Boateng argues was mining illegally with a prospecting license in forest reserves.





