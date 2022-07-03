Posterity will judge us if we fail to build the National Cathedral – Trustee

General News of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Secretary to the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, has said that posterity would not forgive them should they fail to complete building the National Cathedral.



According to him, all the 13 members of the Board of Trustees are very committed to fulfill the mandate handed them by President Akufo-Addo.



“Since he [President Akufo-Addo] cut the sod for the construction of the Cathedral for God, it’s never been easy. There have been challenges; internal and external challenges, but it is expected because when you are doing something to honour God, don’t expect everything to be smooth.



"The process might be challenging but the end will be great. We are fighting but the good news is [that] we are winning…”, Rev. Kusi Boateng disclosed during an interview on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Friday, July 1.



The secretary noted that they have been battling a myriad of challenges – both internal and external – since they accepted to spearhead the project but they are still resolute to succeed to avoid judgement from Ghanaians.



He told the host, Kwamina Sam Biney, that “all the trustees are so resolute and determined to honour our mandate…because if we don’t accomplish it we will be judged.



"More than 11 times people have met me including a prominent lawyer who looked me in the face and said 'pastor if you [trustees] fail to build this cathedral we will never forgive you and posterity will never forgive you…”



While setting the records straight about issues surrounding the Cathedral, Mr. Kusi Boateng admitted that one major challenge is that there is no model anywhere in the world for the National Cathedral to guide Ghana’s project hence, the struggles.



However, he declared that “we want to finish building the Cathedral to make a point that God is able.”



The secretary also corrected that the about USD20 million given to Adjei and Associates did not just go to Adjei and Associates but to all the over 15 consultants under them who participated in the design and cathedral planning.



“It is not only the drawing that they did, but we did not want to take any responsibility for anything should there be a problem.



"We didn’t want them to say you took us as architects yet you brought in your own structural engineer, alternative engineer, quantity surveyor and all these consultants and so if something doesn’t go well then its your fault. So we left all these in the hands of Adjei and Associates and so all that money didn’t go to them.”



He further declared that Ghana’s Cathedral is bigger than the Washington Bible Museum in terms of content, space and technology