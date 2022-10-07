Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reiterated his stands that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be judged by posterity if he fails to win the fight against illegal small-scale mining, known popularly as galamsey.



Gabby was reminded of an earlier post he made in the early days of the war against galamsey on April 6, 2017.



In the said post, the founder of Danquah Institute, DI, wrote "Posterity shall not forgive Akufo-Addo and our generation if we don't win the war against galamsey."



In commenting on it, he indicated that, he still stands by those views because the import of the post in 2017 remains valid in 2022.



"I remember this tweet very well and the import of my post remains valid today as it was yesterday and for our President, our leaders and our society. Posterity will surely judge as [sic] meanly and legitimately so if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us," Gabby tweeted on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with a screenshot of his 2017 tweet.





It appears that Ghana is losing the fight against galamsey with videos and pictures of water bodies in the country having been polluted with the colour of the water turning milky brown.President Akufo-Addo at a meeting with chiefs in the Ashanti region on Wednesday, October 5, admitted that the fight against galamsey has not been an easy one and vowed to deal with persons within his government who may be found complicit in illegal mining activities.The President said the government has for several years been struggling with the fight against ‘galamsey’, hence government officials cannot continue to compromise efforts against the menace.“I am not here to threaten anybody, but I want you to know that this is a struggle that I take very seriously and I will not be in a position to protect anybody against whose evidence is messed up about their complicity in this matter…I am a lawyer and I always deal with facts and when the facts are brought against you, you will be invited to comment on them.“If the response is not satisfactory, you can guess to yourself what the consequences will be,” the President said.He also admitted that Ghana’s fight against illegal mining has so far not been successful.“Since I took office on 7th January 2017, nearly 6 years ago, I have made it the central feature of my presidency to lead in the efforts to rid our country of this menace which we all now call ‘galamsey’.“Indeed, it was an important aspect of my inaugural address of that day. It has not been easy, it has not been popular, but we have not got the immediate result that I was looking for,” President Akufo-Addo said.PEN/SARA