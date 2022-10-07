Posterity will judge Akufo-Addo meanly if we do not win galamsey fight - Gabby

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has reiterated his stands that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be judged by posterity if he fails to win the fight against illegal small-scale mining, known popularly as galamsey.
Gabby was reminded of an earlier post he made in the early days of the war against galamsey on April 6, 2017.
In the said post, the founder of Danquah Institute, DI, wrote "Posterity shall not forgive Akufo-Addo and our generation if we don't win the war against galamsey."
In commenting on it, he indicated that, he still stands by those views because the import of the post in 2017 remains valid in 2022.
"I remember this tweet very well and the import of my post remains valid today as it was yesterday and for our President, our leaders and our society. Posterity will surely judge as [sic] meanly and legitimately so if we do not protect for future generations what was bequeathed to us," Gabby tweeted on Thursday, October 6, 2022, with a screenshot of his 2017 tweet.
