Post us or we will storm your offices, share them with you - Nurse Assistant graduates

Health News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Members of the Coalition of Unemployed Nurse Assistant Clinical and Preventive 2019 Graduates have given the government a one-week deadline to place them in various health facilities; otherwise, they will be forced to share their offices with them.



Charles Apandago, President of the Coalition, stated at a press conference in Kumasi that they had gone through the necessary recruitment procedures on the Ministry of Health portal, as had their counterparts with Degree and diplomas.



He lamented that their counterparts, on the other hand, have been posted to their preferred region and agencies of choice since March and April, but have been left in the house with no explanation from the ministry.



“We have made several follow-ups and engagements with the ministry of health, finance ministry, and other stakeholders but our plights have not met”, he said.



He said that the government should reconsider its decision to recruit, train, and employ SHS students through the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) to perform the same duties for which they have been trained, and instead hire people who already have the necessary skills.