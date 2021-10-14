Post us or we protest – Unposted trained teachers to govt

General News of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Unposted trained teachers have given the Akufo-Addo-led government a one-week ultimatum to post them to start teaching.



If the government fails to post them, they will embark on a civil protest to register their displeasure.



The teachers said their efforts to get the GES to post them have been futile



“After several attempts to get the Ghana Education Service(GES) post us having proven futile, we are by this release communicating to the Government to immediately employ us or face the wrath of Unposted Qualified Trained Teachers.



“A week ultimatum has thus been given as we prepare to embark on a civil protest to openly register our displeasure for the government’s inability to employ us.



“We have been home since 2018 after completing college. Unfortunately, government is yet to communicate to us why we have been denied postings.



“We have met all requirements set by the GES for postings yet we have been denied employment.



As we have indicated, we will fight until government employs us,” a statement signed by David K. Aidoo, President of the group said on Thursday, October 14, 2021.