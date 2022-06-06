Post-mortem on last election: NPP will win 2024 election – NPP Secretary

Politics of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Central Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Richard Takyi Mensah, says the party is very confident of winning the 2024 election after conducting a post-mortem and resolving the issues that caused it to lose votes in the 2020 parliamentary election.



According to him, the Central Region is the region that determines which party wins the general elections in Ghana, hence they will work tirelessly to win the upcoming crucial election.



Speaking to the media after he was retained as the Regional Secretary at the party’s delegates congress over the weekend, Mr Takyi Mensah said the NPP has what it takes to retain power beyond 2024.



“We are of the firm conviction that with hard work and unity of purpose we’ll ensure that the party becomes very attractive to the good people of the Central Region. As you know, this region is the decider region, the party that wins this region forms the next government. And so it is for all of us as constituency officers, regional officers, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives and the entire party membership to work hard to retain NPP in power. It is not beyond us, we’ve done it before, and looking at the officers that the party has elected from the polling station to the regional level and I hope at the National level they will do justice to that, we have all it takes to work very hard to break the 8.”



Meanwhile, addressing the Press after the Election, the Central Regional Elections Committee Chairman Hon. Kweku Ofori Asiamah called for peace and unity in the party now that the elections have been held to enable the party to forge ahead to retain power.



He noted that frequent change of government does not promote the country’s development, for which reason the NPP is poised to retain power and continue with its massive developmental agenda.



“We all know that after this Regional Elections, our opponent will say all sorts of negative comments but what we are looking forward is to break the Eight in the upcoming 2024 general election because the New Patriotic Party is the only political party that is developing the country and we need to continue.”