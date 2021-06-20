Post bullion van attack: 215 suspected criminals arrested

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra Regional Police Command has disclosed in a press statement, that a total of 215 suspected criminals have been arrested after the police embarked on an enhanced operation in Accra.



The 3-day operation begun on Thursday, June 17 and ended on Sunday, June 20, 2021.



The operation was aimed at fighting street robberies, drug peddling and violent crimes.



This comes after several calls on government and the police service to take action to curb the rise in criminal activities in the country in recent times.



It would be recalled that a police escort of a bullion van and a trader were shot dead on Monday, June 14 at Jamestown in Accra.



Before that, there was a robbery attack at Pig Farm which left a 43-year-old man dead. There was also a forex bureau attack opposite the Police Headquarters all in Accra.



The police command in the statement noted that the ages of these suspects ranged between 17 and 52 years.



It indicated that “The areas of focus for the exercise include Korle-Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra central, Teshie, Madina, Baatsona, Jamestown, Osu and Lakeside. The 3-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling, and street robberies.”



During the search, “The police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, etc. The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes, believed to be used in facilitating the robberies.”



The arrested suspects are in police custody undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.