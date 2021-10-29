Portions of Kasoa old market demolished

General News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Aggrieved market women at the Kasoa Old market are unhappy with the demolition exercise carried out by the Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly in the Central Region.



A joint team from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Police Service and the Municipal Task Force led by the Municipal Engineer, Isaac Ofori carried out the demolition exercise at 5:00 am Thursday.



Although there were initial challenges as traders refused to cooperate with the task force, the team eventually managed to demolish the structures that were impeding accessibility in the market.



According to the Municipal Assembly, the purpose of the exercise was to create access routes in the market for the Ghana National Fire Service in the unlikely event of a fire outbreak.



The Assembly said its action was as a result of lessons drawn from other previous fire disasters particularly the 2017 fire that gutted portions of the Kasoa old market in which fire fighters had hectic time in controlling the fire.



The Municipal Engineer, Isaac Ofori expressed optimism that the exercise will not be in futility since it was aimed at safeguarding lives and properties in the Kasoa old market. He disclosed plans to carry out a similar exercise in the Kasoa new market.



A representative of the Ghana National Fire Service stated that the exercise will give them a free hand to operate in the unlikely event of a fire outbreak and urged the assembly not to relent on its efforts to create more access routes.



The Ghana Fire Service also wants the assembly to provide them with a fire hydrant to aid them in the discharge of their duties.



Meanwhile, the affected traders complain that they were not informed about the exercise and had no place to relocate to.



