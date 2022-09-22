Porter sentenced for stealing agrochemicals

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: GNA

A 25-year-old porter, Agbesi Attey, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by a Hohoe Circuit Court for dishonestly appropriating agro chemicals valued at GH₵719.00.



Attey pleaded guilty when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mr. Michael Johnson Abbey, and was sentenced on his own plea.



Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the prosecutor, said the complainant was a trader and the convict a head porter at the Hohoe Market.



On August 22, this year, the complainant bought agrochemicals at the Hohoe market, valued at GH₵719.00, and kept them in a sack.



Prosecutor said the complainant left the sack with the contents in the care of a mobile money vendor so she could buy other stuff in the market, but upon her return, she could not trace the sack and its contents.



The trader’s investigations led her to one Ntifu who was holding some of the agrochemicals and was arrested and sent to the police station.



Chief Inspector Aziati said Ntifu mentioned Attey as the one, who gave the chemicals to him to keep.



Ntifu was released on bail to help the police to arrest Attey and on September 12 he was able to arrest the convict with assistance from two others and handed him over to the police.



The prosecutor said during investigations Attey stated that he sold greater portions of the agrochemicals to a man at the Hohoe yam market and led the police to the place, but the man was nowhere to be found.