Porter jailed three years for stabbing colleague over GHC5

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: GNA

Gabriel Asiedu, a head porter who stabbed his colleague three times in the arm at Kwame Nkrumah Circle following a misunderstanding over GHC 5.00 has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



The said GHC5.00 was to be shared among three people including Asiedu and Kwasi Appiah the victim and complainant in the case.



Charged with causing harm Asiedu pleaded guilty, saying the court should forgive him because he did that because of anger and that he was not going to repeat the act.



Asiedu, 21, told the court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah that Appiah also inflicted knife wounds at his back.



To prove his case, Asiedu removed his black T-Shirt and showed his back to the court.



The court observed that there were no fresh wounds on his back.



Chief Inspector John Gohoho informed that the complainant was bleeding and there was no way he could have stabbed the accused in return.



Chief Inspector Gohoho said he has been informed that when the incident occurred, Asiedu attempted running away so the crowd subjected him to severe beatings.



The Prosecution narrated that Appiah aged 29 and Asiedu are all porters at Gye Nyame Trotro Lorry Station at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.



On December 20, this year, a taxi emerged at the station with a load.



The prosecution said the accused, complainant, one other went and helped discharge the load from the car and the owner of the goods gave them GHC5.00 to share.



While sharing the money a misunderstanding ensued between the accused and the complainant and they engaged in a fight.



The prosecution said during the fight, the accused pulled a kitchen knife from his pocket and stabbed the complainant in the left arm and the complainant began to bleed.



The Prosecutor said a report was made to the Police at Neoplan Station and the accused was picked up.