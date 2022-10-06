Porn, betting site among top 5 most visited sites in Ghana - Cyber Security Authority

General News of Thursday, 6 October 2022

The Cyber Security Authority has disclosed that pornographic sites and betting sites are among the top 5 most visited websites in Ghana.



In an Asaase Radio interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Thursday, October 6, the director-general of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), Albert Antwi-Boasiako, who disclosed this, however, noted that porn and betting sites are among the top 5 most visited sites because Ghanaians spend more hours on the internet.



“You may be surprised, among the top 5, access to betting sites is one of them, also it is not very nice to say but even pornographic access is one of the topmost," he said.



"From a logical perspective, it makes sense. Once you are connected to the internet, it means you are a potential victim," he added.



The director-general said that Ghana is ranked among the top countries in the world when it comes to the number of minutes spent on social media in the world with Ghanaians spending averagely 5 hours on the internet daily.



“I think that even at the social level, statistics are showing back in 2012, I think Ghana’s internet population was 2.3 million, according to statistics, but somewhere this year we were around 17 million users.



“Our citizens are quite active on social media, and statistics show that we are ranked the third country with active social media presence behind Nigeria and Philippines in the whole world,” he said.



