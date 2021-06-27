Porcupine is a tasty rodent used for soup, not a warrior - Manasseh teases Kotoko

General News of Sunday, 27 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of the biggest and most talked about football match in Ghana today Sunday, June 27, 2021, some fans and football lovers have been trolling each other on social media.



Some celebrities have expressed their support to their favorite team with pictures of them wearing the jerseys of the teams.



In a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on Manasseh Azure’s wall, he seems to support Accra Hearts of Oak.



He wrote: “The porcupine isn't a warrior. It's a tasty rodent used for pepper soup. It will be served at a chop bar in Osu today.”



Hearts of Oak take on sworn rivals Asante Kotoko SC in a stern duel on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana's biggest club football match of the season.



The two teams are tied on 56 points from 30 matches at the top of the league table as they both eye the title at the end of the season.



The Phobians and Porcupines are only separated on the league standings with goals difference.



A win for either side on Sunday gives the winner the advantage in the title race with three matches to end the season.







