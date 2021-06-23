Population census results to be ready in August - GSS

General News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Provisional results from the 2021 National Population and Housing Census are expected by the end of August, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim has told Parliament.



The census will begin across the country from Sunday, June 27, 2021.



The exercise, which will run till July 11, is meant to generate data that will be used for national decision-making and planning.



The census had initially been planned for March last year but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



About 70,000 enumerators and supervisors will take part in the exercise, which will cost GH¢521.3 million. Each enumerator is expected to be paid GH¢2,520 for the period June 13 to July 11, whereas supervisors will receive GH¢2,940.



“For the first time, we are doing a digital census, so ahead of the census, we procured 76,500 tablets, with over 80,000 people trained,” Prof. Annim said.



“We are working towards the release of the provisional results—to give us the population headline with some basic demographics—at the end of August 2021, and by end of October 2021, we are going to come up with a summary report that gives us further disaggregation,” he added.



Other reports from the census are expected to be produced in 2022. Ghana’s last census occurred in 2020.