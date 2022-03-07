Popular broadcast journalist is now Paramount Chief of Kpando

Regional News of Monday, 7 March 2022

A 36-year popular broadcast journalist Mr. Bernard Elikem Buachi has been installed as the new Paramount Chief of the Akpini Traditional State.



The installation of the former Classic FM, ASTA FM, Ultimate FM Globe TV presenter was greeted with joy by the people of Kpando as they believed this development marks the end of nearly 40 years of chieftaincy related disputes in the area.



They also hoped that the new traditional leader will quickly address salient issues affecting the development of the people of Kpando and the entire Akpini Traditional Area.



The colourful occasion brought tears to the eyes of many of the old chiefs who said they never believed they would live to witness the installation of a new Paramount Chief under such a peaceful and united atmosphere.



The women sang along the principal streets of Kpando while the men fired gunshots and beat drums to mark the beginning of a new era for the people of Kpando.



Known in private life as Mr. Bernard Elikem Buachi, he is a journalist and media entrepreneur with some 13 years of journalism experience under his belt.



He has served as a news reporter, news anchor, editor and morning show host on a number of radio stations in the country including Classic FM, Asta FM and Winners FM, all in Techiman. He also worked at Focus FM, Kapital Radio and Ultimate Radio, all in Kumasi.



Aside from his radio career, Bernard has written articles on a wide array of subjects for various newspapers and online news portals including GhanaWeb, Myjoyonline, Peacefmonline, Classfmonline, Otecfmghana.com among others.



He once served as Municipal PR Officer for the Techiman Municipal Assembly.



He currently owns and runs two online news portals, Rawgist.com and Ghanagong.com and serves as the Ashanti Regional Chair of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).



He is also an active member of the Ghana Agriculture and Rural Development Journalists Association (GARDJA).



Benard is an old student of the Bishop Herman College, Kpando and an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.



He is married with three kids.











