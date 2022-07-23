Popular Upper East businessman LESKEN has died

Regional News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The death has been reported of a popular businessman, Kenneth Anewanah, popularly known as LESKEN, on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of My Turn Construction Company died at a health facility in Accra where he has been admitted a few days ago.



The late Kenneth Anewanah who owns several businesses in the Upper East Region, has hundreds of employees and is also a key distributor of the Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited(GGBL).



Close sources revealed to MyNewsGh.com that he was admitted at an unnamed health facility some few days ago and was recuperating only to go into a coma on Saturday before dying.



Several persons from the Upper East Region, including former and current Ministers, lawmakers and persons from the political divide have been distraught following the news of his passing.



Tributes have since been pouring in for the man many described as an epitome of humility.