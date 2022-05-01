Popular Takoradi radio presenter has died

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM has confirmed the death of its reporter, Nana Akwasi Mensah.



The owner of the station, Wilson Arthur, confirmed that, information from an uncle of the journalist indicates that he died in the early hours of Sunday, May 1, 2022.



“At this moment, we can only grieve and pray for his dear wife.



“The sad event occurred on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, in Kumasi after suffering a short illness,” he is quoted to have said.



The 32-year-old was the host of Skyy FM’s flagship sport show dubbed ‘Skyy Sports Show’.



The station describes him as “one of the top sports presenters in the country was hardworking, dedicated and had a passion for his job.”



