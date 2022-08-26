Popular Hanan doesn’t need BECE mock to market himself – Citizen defends

Politics of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A citizen of Pusiga in the Upper East Region, Sumaila Jafaru has mounted a spirited defense for the embossment of a photograph of the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Buffer Stock Company Limited Alhaji Abdul-Hanan Aludiba on mock examination papers for candidates of the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) in the district.



The imprint of a personal photograph of the CEO has been met with heavy criticism and described by a section of social media users as an attempt to score political gains.



A petition has also been filed at the Pusiga District Directorate of Education by a private citizen Abugri Rashid calling for the disposal of the BECE mock papers.



In a counter-petition signed by Sumaila Jafaru, he described the petition for the disposal of the examination papers as “NOT ONLY baseless but lacks merit and frivolous in content, essence, and intend.”



He argued that contrary to claims the initiative was meant to make Hannan Aludiba popular in the Pusiga Constituency, such assertions were inaccurate because the Buffer Stock CEO has already gained unmatched popularity in the area through his enormous contributions to the development of the Pusiga District.



“For the avoidance of doubt, it’s known to even the birds that Chief Hannan doesn’t even need his pictures on ALL THE GES TEXTBOOKS to be popular in Pusiga and beyond. His personal contribution and decision to SPONSOR the mock examinations for this year’s BECE candidates is just a microcosm of the myriad of good works he did, still doing and willing to do more for the development of Pusiga. Chief Hannan did more for the GES and development of education in Pusiga but Akugri Rashid NEVER applauded him but will hurriedly in an ignorant fashion petition a usual worthy course he has been doing for the good people of Pusiga District,” the rejoinder said.



Sumaila Jafaru noted that the printing of the picture of Alhaji Hannan Aludiba on the mock papers which he sponsored through his Foundation is not exclusive and entirely new in the history of sponsorship of examinations by politically exposed persons.



He cited Hon. Muhammad Bawah Braimah of Ejura Sekyedumase, Hon. Cynthia Morrison of Agona West, Hon. Felicia Adjei of Kintampo West, Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan of Ayawaso West Wuogon as a few of many other notable individuals who have had their photographs printed on examination papers they sponsored.



