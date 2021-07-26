Pope John Old Boys Association holds career clinic for students

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: GNA

The Pope John Old Boys Association (POJOBA) has organized a career clinic and mentorship programme for students of the School.



It was to prepare the final year students for this year's West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.



The Old Students spent days in the School to encourage and challenge the students to deliver excellent results in the examination, which is a few weeks away.



Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, President of the Association, in a news brief, said such engagements brought tremendous improvement in the academic performance of the students in the past and said the programme had become part of the Association's activity calendar.



The President of the KNUST Global Alumni Association, Dr. Kwaku Agbesi, also an Old Student of the School, called on the Ministry of Education and government to explore ways of engaging Mentors World Network to extend the programme nationwide for all senior high schools.



Mentors World Network, a CRS arm of Lead-it Africa, was the technical partner that structured the two-day mentorship programme.



Dr. Herman Yobo Addae, Chief Executive Officer of Lead-it Africa, said the programme was designed to give early mentorship to students to guide their career paths in the subjects they chose to study.



Mrs. Benedicta Foli, Headmistress of the School said, “The school’s Board is indeed grateful for this initiative from the Old Boys so you as students should not take this opportunity for granted. Try and make the most out of it.”