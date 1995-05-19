"Let's Close ranks" - Totobi Quakyi

Editorial News of Friday, 19 May 1995

Source: Ghana Celebrities

The Minister of Information, Mr Kofi Totobi Quakyi has said the government is prepared to work closely with the press and co-operate with all agencies of the mass media to strengthen establish democratic institutions in the country. He said the ruling government's policy of co- operation and goodwill towards the press is intended to demonstrate its understanding and commitment to removing obstacles that impede press freedom in Ghana.



Mr Quakyi said this at a ceremony to mark the second World Press Freedom Day hosted by the Ghana News Agency in Accra. The ceremony, organised jointly by the Ghana Journalists Association and the United Nations Information Centre in Accra was under the theme: "Press Freedom for Peace and Progress". Mr Quakyi said the government recognises the value of constructive criticism. "We believe that healthy criticism strengthens both government and the press by offering the opportunity offering the opportunity to allow in fresh ideas and rethink existing ones".



He indicated that the government has no intention of clamping down on the press freedom and questioned such stories which are being bandied by a section of the press. He also dismissed as untrue stories to the effect that the President deliberately got the Vice-President to represent him at the May Day rally because he had wind of what would happen. Mr Quakyi said the TUC invited the Vice-President on its accord. He said such stories are the bye-products of certain deep-seated prejudices and suspicions on the part of the Press, and urged the GJA to give a hand of co- operation to remove the barriers of suspicion that have come to characterise government-media relations a free and independent press is a valuable instrument for promoting democratic culture.



He said "Press freedom is a fundamental right but it is also a responsibility that must be discharged with a sense of justice and commitment to the truth". He shared the concern of publishers over the rising cost of inputs and gave the assurance that the issue is being given due attention by the government. Professor Kofi Kumado, Chairman of the National Media Commission urged the media to exercise circumspection and care in their reportage in order to avoid statements that offend the sensibilities of the public. "The press must not stoke fires of conflict in the country," He said and urged them to help society steer away from such conflicts.



He urged the GJA and Private Newspapers and Publishers Association (PRINPAG) to join the commission in examining the problem of high cost of printing materials with the view to making representations to the President and Parliament. The Director of United Nations Information Centre in Ghana, Mr Vladmir Polyakov stressed the importance of press freedom in the development of democratic culture and urged the media not to relent in its efforts at reaching the majority of the people with information.



He said the UN is committed to ensuring freedom for the press and the constant flow of information to the public. Mr Kabral Blay Amihere, President of the GJA urged journalists in the country to defend and promote press freedom. democracy and development for all.



He called on the public to join hands with journalists top champion the cause of press freedom, adding 'we all have a stake in the press". Mr Kwasi pratt, President of PRINPAG enumerated poverty, high cost of materials and illiteracy as some of the factors militating against press freedom in the country. He called for urgent governmental attention to address some of the problems facing the press.



