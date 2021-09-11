Poor road network affecting healthcare delivery at Yawsae

Regional News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono Region:



The deplorable nature of the road network at Yawsae in the Sunyani East Municipality in the Bono Region is affecting healthcare delivery in the community.



The situation is thwarting the efforts of health workers at the Methodist Clinic in the community to effectively discharge their duties within the catchment area of the facility.



According to the midwife in charge of the Yawsae Methodist Clinic, Madam Comfort N. Yeli-Oni, health personnel refuse postings to the community due to the nature of the road.



Madam Comfort N. Yeli-Oni indicated that this has resulted in the facility lacking enough health personnel to help in quality and effective health delivery in the community.



She revealed that due to this, they are overwhelmed with the workload as the personnel at the facility are inadequate to handle the number of cases they record on daily basis.



“One challenge we are facing in this community is the poor nature of the road. Because of the problem, nurses refuse postings to the place. There is a contractor working on other portions of the road towards Dormaa but the stretch leading to Yawsae has been abandoned so we are appealing to the authorities to rehabilitate the road for us to enable us to discharge our duties as health personnel”.



Francisca Teki-Ayole, a community health nurse who works at the same facility detailed how the deplorable nature of the road is making it difficult for them to embark on community outreach programmes.



She disclosed they have been forced to neglect many of the outreach points as the roads to those places are not motorable and the situation even gets worse during the rainy season.



“The road in this community is terrible and hampering our work. During the rainy season, we are not able to visit the outreach points in the community to discharge our duties”.



Meanwhile, the Kontihene of Yawsae, Nana Asafo Akowuah has added his voice to calls for the road leading to the community to be given a facelift.



