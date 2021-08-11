Poor data collection affecting healthcare delivery - GARHD

Health News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate (GARHD) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has identified poor data collection as one of the factors affecting service delivery in health care facilities.



GARHD said inadequate data on antenatal, maternal, and child health had contributed significantly to poor outcomes in health delivery.



This was disclosed at the GARHD’s half-year performance review meeting in Accra.



The meeting was on the theme, “Advancing Universal Health Coverage through enhanced data management and appropriate technology in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic”.



Dr Charity Sarpong, Greater Accra Regional Director of Health Services said the performance review meeting will deliberate and come up with strategies to ensure the implementation of the COVID-19 safety protocols in all districts in the Greater Accra Region.



She said between January to June 2021, health facilities in the region recorded a 22 per cent increase in Out Patient Department (OPD) attendances, while total deliveries increased by eight per cent.



Dr Sarpong said the increase in OPD attendance was an indication that the public was regaining confidence in the public health facilities in the region.



She said the Regional Health Directorate will work hard to ensure that the surge in COVID-19 cases does not affect essential and routine service delivery.



The Directorate, in the months ahead, she said, will strengthen existing interventions and programmes to improve data collection and management, to ensure a reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality, as well as improve adolescent and maternal nutrition.