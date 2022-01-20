Poor condition of service forced 44,000 teachers to quit in 2021, highest in last 20-yrs – Apaak

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has blamed the exit of 44,000 teachers from the profession on the poor condition of service for the practitioners.



He told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Wednesday, January 19 that this number is the highest in the last twenty years.



The Ranking Member on the Committee of Education in Parliament said “It is the highest number of teachers walking away from the classroom in the last 20 years.



“Why did they leave? The information we are getting is that they are not satisfied with the condition of service.



” They don’t believe that they are being given the right tools to perform and of course we all know the issue of remuneration. Remember that besides Article 71 office holders every other category of public servants in Ghana got 4 per cent increase.”



