Polling station execs at AEE who supported Alan join Ken Agyapong’s team

Politics of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

More than 200 Polling Station Executives and Coordinators who were Alan Kyerematen supporters in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency of the Central Region have crossed carpet to join Ken Agyapong’s Campaign team.



They are from all the 216 polling Stations in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam Constituency.



Addressing the Media, their Leader, Kojo Dum said they fully supported Alan Kyerematen until he parted ways with the New Patriotic Party and after studying the policies laid down by Ken Agyapong, they are confident that the policies will help Ghana hence their decision to support him to be Flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 election.



He said Ken Agyapong as a grassroots person knows all the problems of the grassroots persons and will comprehensibly address them.



Kojo Dum added that Ken Agyapong is the only Candidate who can lead the NPP for victory 2024 and they promise to do their best to make their candidate win the Flagbearer race.



He stressed that there’s no way the NPP can win the 2024 general election without Ken Agyapong.