Politics of insults: Look beyond 2024 and stop insulting opponents – NDC supporters warned

General News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan has advised the party to look beyond 2024.



According to him, if members of the party look beyond the 2024 elections, they will appreciate a healthy internal election and not resort to insults against people who have decided to support other candidates.



“I will plead that the insults are brought to an end. I’ve seen things on social media where people are insulting others because of our internal elections. I will plead with them, some of these people do not know the genesis of this party so when it gets to a point they need to exercise patience.



We’ve been through these things. During Prof. Mills’ era when Nana Konadu a lot happened, Prof Mills and Kwesi Botchway to a lot happened. A lot happened and brought about divisions but today we’ve been able to do away with all that then we don’t have to encourage it again.



So far as we are in the same party, if I don’t support your candidate doesn’t see me as an anti the person. We should see ourselves as one even if we do not support a particular candidate. We should do away with the insults and know that we are all fighting for the welfare of the NDC,” he said.