Politics not a do-or-die affair – Yendi MP cautions against rancor in NPP

Politics of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yendi constituency, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, is urging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to eschew all forms of rancour in the interest of party unity.



He disclosed that politics should not be a do-or-die affair but serve as a base collation of divergent views in national interest expressing regrets over recent happenings in the Yendi Constituency.



“It could be me today and it would be another person tomorrow, therefore, we should take politics as life and death everybody here both those who voted for me and vice versa contributed to my victory, and even the outgoing Chairman supported me to win, so let’s embrace one another and forgive each other” Alhaji Farouk appealed.



To this end, he urged the winning team to rope in all sides for a much stronger team towards Elections 2024 and charged party faithful and leadership to discharge their best bid to support President Akufo-Addo’s vision of a self-reliant Ghana.



“The party’s strength, survival, and sustenance of power largely depend on their commitment and hard work for that matter, we must all, therefore, remain resolute towards the course of the party and be hardworking. Party members must eschew all forms of rancour and unite to champion the course of the party,” he urged while addressing delegates at the recently held Annual Delegates Conference



The conference was in tandem with Article 7(27) of the NPP’s Constitution to elect the constituency executives to lead the NPP in the 2024 Elections, assess and take stock of the state of the party deliberate on salient matters that will foster a brighter future and healthier party.