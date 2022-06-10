Politics in Ghana is now so vindictive - Imoro Ayarna

Politics of Friday, 10 June 2022

Politicians used to be friends in the past - Imoro



People now go into politics just to make money – ex-CPP VC



Numerous coups in Ghana made us forget our values of togetherness - Imoro



Former Vice-Chairperson of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Rhodaline Imoro Ayarna, has bemoaned the current political atmosphere in Ghana.



According to Imoro Ayarna, politicking in the country has now become so toxic and vindictive, with factions in different political parties or even in the same party hating themselves so much.



In an interview on XYZ TV's Women on the Frontline Show monitored by GhanaWeb, the former CPP vice-chair said that during the days of her father, Imoro Ayarna, a founding member of the CPP, politicians outside the realm of politics were friends because they all had the common interest of developing the country.



"It (politics) has become more competitive. Busia and my dad will meet and chat... they share jokes, but now it looks like there is a lot of hatred ... a lot of people have bad faith, but it wasn't like this in the past. You could visit each other; the Akufo-Addos were my sister's friends; she went to school with them. It wasn't so vindictive. It wasn't so tight; everybody lived, we all enjoyed each other's company," she said in Twi.



Also, Rhodaline Imoro said that politics had now become a shortcut for people to make money which was not so in the past when people made money before becoming politicians so that they could use their money to make a difference.



"If I hear today that people are stealing money from the state, it does not move me because I have seen things greater than this... In those days, you made money before you went into politics; you didn't go into politics to make money. My dad was in politics, but he left politics to go and make money, and he came back," she added.



She indicated that the political system in Ghana began to change because the numerous coups that happened before 1992 made Ghanaians forget about their value of togetherness.



