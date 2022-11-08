Politics have cast ‘uncomfortable shadow’ over Asante-Anlo relations – Otumfuo

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has restated the need to bolster relations between Asanteman and the Anlo State in the Volta Region.



Doing so, he said, will be in line with boosting a historic pact between the two peoples dating centuries back.



In his address at the just-ended Hogbetsotso Za over the weekend (November 5), he admitted, however, that relations between Asante and Anlo had been negatively impacted by modern-day politics.



“I am not unmindful of the fact that the complexities and vagaries of modern politics have cast an often-uncomfortable shadow over our relations.



“It is undeniable that our people have become associated with differences in political choices to an extent that, that has injected some unwarranted mistrust and compromised the brotherly harmony conceived by our forefathers,” he stressed.



He thanked his host, the Awoamefia Togbe Sri III, who was a guest of Asanteman four years ago, adding that that visit to Kumasi four years ago, “helped shine a light on historic and Anlo alliance of 1869.”



Otumfuo said his attendance at the Hogbetsotso was not only to reciprocate Togbe’s visit but to “declare to the nation and the world that Asante and Anlo stand together in friendship and solidarity to buttress the alliance of 178 years ago.”



He called on his host to establish a machinery for celebrations between the two peoples in years ahead.





