Politicians recover campaign monies two years after winning - CDD-Ghana

General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least nine individuals engaged in "galamsey" and fraud funded political parties during the 2020 elections, CDD report



Chiefs in the Eastern Region are major financiers of the 2020 elections



Candidates need to invest huge sums to be able to contest elections



Research conducted by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has revealed that it takes two years for politicians to recover monies they invested in campaigns prior to their election into office.



According to the Director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at CDD-Ghana, Dr Kojo Pumpuni Asante, this development is worrying and dangerous for the country's democracy.



"We have a situation where candidates need to invest huge sums to be able to contest elections. Our research has shown that it will take about two years of untouched salary for these individuals to recuperate the amounts they invested; this is very dangerous," Asante said on Assase radio.



He raised concerns about the silence of the media and civil society on the alarming trend.



"I think that if the media and civil society were not making noise to restrain our politicians … most would have spent a lot of money to gain power. People now know that entering politics today is about money; your view and contribution is [almost] meaningless if you have not contributed financially …a very alarming trend."



Asante added: "If our political parties are captured [and influenced solely by money], then clearly the country will also be captured under this trend," Asaaseradio.com quoted



The research also revealed that at least nine individuals engaged in "galamsey" and fraud funded political parties during the 2020 elections, including chiefs as top financiers.



"Nine financiers were found to be involved in illicit and serious and organised crime (SOC)-related activities," said a synopsis of the report. "The SOC activities identified include illegal mining/galamsey (seven financiers); illegal oil bunkering (one financier); and alleged fraudulent business (one financier)."



"… Ten of the financiers are engaged in the procurement of works (construction of roads and buildings), and three of the major financiers are chiefs in the Eastern Region," Asaaseradio.com quoted.



