Politicians prey on ignorance, disinterest in interrogating policies – Lydia Forson

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actress Lydia Forson has noted that politicians do not just prey on the ignorance of the people they govern.



She notes that they also prey on the fact that the people who voted for them lack interest in interrogating policies.



For this reason, she says they decide to use big grammar in the formulation of policies in order to confuse the people.



“Another thing, politicians DEPEND on your ignorance and lack of interest in interrogating policies. They expect to be able to format you with big English ( abi some of you hear brofo p3 then your body cum) Sa gyimi no, they love it.”



In recent times, the Ghanaian politician is facing difficulty in pushing issues under the carpet as the youth are gradually waking up from the slumber of “I don’t care”.



However, the level of ignorance still lingers among the majority who either do not care or follow blindly along party lines.