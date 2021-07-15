Politicians of today have no passion for Ghana – Brigadier Nunoo Mensah

Politics of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Seasoned Ghanaian politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has decried the state of Ghana’s politics and its effect on the living conditions of Ghanaians.



According to him, politicians of today are unlike politicians of old who served the country out of passion and not out of selfish desires.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ show, he explained: “Old politicians were not that brilliant in terms of book knowledge but they had something which we don’t have today which I call patriotism. The uneducated politicians would not understand the words, ‘I promise on my honour to be faithful to Ghana my motherland’ but they were staunch believers in Ghana as a country”.



Identifying the core of Ghana’s problems, he added, “Nobody believes in Ghana today. Everybody is thinking about how to get a Landcruiser and enjoy himself and I weep and cry for Ghana. I say to myself, ‘after you are gone what happens to Ghana?’.



Brigadier Nunoo observed that Ghanaians continue to tickle themselves that our economy is in the best shape when it really is not. “The economy is not developing but we don’t tell the truth and we will pay for the truth we are not telling”, he warned.



Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah was appointed a member of the PNDC on 2 January 1982. He however resigned in November 1982 over differences with the late President Rawlings and joined the New Patriotic Party.



He was the campaign manager for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s bid for nomination as the party’s candidate for the Ghanaian presidential elections in 1998.



Nunoo-Mensah later defected from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), then in opposition, and was very instrumental in their (NDC) campaign in the December 2008 elections.



In 2009, after the party won the elections, he was made the National Security Advisor to the then newly elected President, John Evans Atta Mills of the NDC.