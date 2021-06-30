Politicians in charge of sub-national security is an archaic strategy – Security consultant

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

A security and fraud consultant, Richard Kumadoe, has entreated the president to rescind putting politicians like District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives(MCEs) in charge of security in the local jurisdictions within the country.



To Mr. Kumadoe, this approach towards security in the country is an ‘archaic’ strategy because oftentimes the MCEs are the same culprits behind many of the chaos in the country, such as has happened in Ejura.



He subsequently blamed Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) of Ejura as the one behind the chaotic incidents in the area given that his ‘boys’ have been picked up by the Ejura police as suspects in the ongoing investigation into the death of Anyass Ibrahim.



Mr. Kumadoe added that since the MCE’s ‘boys’ are being arraigned before court, it means the police have concrete evidence against them but their boss is nowhere to be found in the enclave which is in his jurisdiction, that makes him complicit in the matter.



He said this in an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on TV3, on Wednesday, June 30.



“I told you why everybody is confused, including the managers of the security. You remember I sat here and told you that that strategy that a politician should be the head of security within the jurisdiction is an archaic strategy because mostly they are the ones behind many of the chaos we see within their jurisdiction.



"And there is no way this (Ejura MCE) should be the head of security, his boys have been picked and we just heard that they are being arraigned before court.



"You could see how quickly they are being arraigned before court, which means that there is some kind of evidence that can be adduced in court or admissible in court and that is why they are being arraigned before court”, he pointed out.



Mr. Kumadoe added that “the main man himself who should be leading the people has vanished, he comes back to the place and he wants to be the boss.



"Then the question is, once he was not in the place, who invited the police? Who invited the military? The military takes instructions from who? Within security operations, instructions are key, time is also key.



He also stressed the importance of the what the doctor at the hopsital said about the shooting incident.



“That is why I was happy when I heard the doctor speak and we could see that when the doctor spoke, we knew where the bullet came from. We know where the bullet came from because in security intelligence or if you want to investigate a crime within that side, it doesn’t matter how many people are screaming who shot the gun and who didn’t shoot the gun but what the doctor said gives an indication where the bullet came from.



"And the MCE who should be there reporting back to the seat of government has vanished from the place,” he stressed.



Mr. Kumadoe was commenting in the wake of the deadly incidents in Ejura in the Ashanti Region where the gruesome murder of the #FixTheCountry campaigner Anyass Ibrahim led to protests by the youth in the area.



Security forces deployed to quell the protests fired live rounds leading to the killing two persons whiles four others sustained varying degrees of injuries on Tuesday, June 29.