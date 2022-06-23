Politicians have not taken the development of the north seriously - Ken Agyapong

Politics of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member Of Parliament For Assin Central constituency in the Central Region, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has blamed politicians for the lack of development in the three Northern regions.



The outspoken lawmaker said politicians have not taken the development of the northern part of Ghana seriously.



He indicated that we could use tourism as a development tool for the northern part of Ghana.



“Politicians, we have failed the people in the North, am telling you, read my lips,” he said.



According to the MP, the northern part of Ghana has a vast land that could have been developed to benefit the people as well as the entire country. He made this known by speaking to the media at the faculty of Business School at KNUST after a stakeholder Engagement on Entrepreneurship.



He said when given the nod as President, he would use Afram Plains, Upper East, and Upper West to feed the whole of Africa.



He said to take a look at the Tema highway and around the toll booth, some squatters have used pipes for farms and the yields are amazing.



"What are we doing? We have the land and yet we cannot use it to generate revenue."



"I will develop the Wa Airport for a Mole Park. Tourism will go there. South Africa, Uganda, Botswana, Kenya, and Tanzania are using games to make money. Ghana is more geographically positioned in terms of tourism than any country in the world because of our position in Tema as the center of the world. We are not taking advantage of it. You build something monumental for people to come and see.”



The MP said all these things he talked about will generate more resources for us. As a leader, if given the opportunity as president, he will invest more in tourism.