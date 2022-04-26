Politicians could soon be lynched, stoned to death by fed up citizens - Ablakwa warns

Politics of Tuesday, 26 April 2022

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has lamented the increasing loss of moral values in political engagements.



According to him, it is surprising that people do not practice moral values such as honesty, sincerity and truthfulness which are high requirements in various workplaces when they get into politics.



He said such conduct has led to politicians being viewed by the general public as liars – a situation he finds disturbing.



Addressing participants at this year’s TEIN-KNUST Alumni Connect programme over the weekend, the legislator opined that in the absence of moral values in politics, it was no surprise that the country was not progressing as it should.



He stated that if care was not taken, politicians and Chief Executive Officers of state enterprises will be lynched and stoned to death as Ghanaians have become tired of deceptive politics.



“How is it that in our institutions, in our churches, when we come to school, when we go for an interview for a job, even when we are in a job and it is time for a promotion, the interview panel is looking for some of these values that you have so beautifully ascribed to this great institution established in 1918 before all of us here were born.



“But suddenly when we come into politics we say these values don’t matter. See how people describe politicians out there. 'Oh as for politicians they are liars, they believe in deception, the one who can twist the facts the more, the one who has no respect for logic, for truth, the one who will not tell you as it is in an honest way'…those are the people we celebrate.



“Those are the people we call great politicians. Those are the people we give platforms to. Those are the people we cheer. Those are the people we clap for the loudest. Any wonder that this country is not developing? That we are not making the progress we should make.



“If politics is about deception, If politics is about lies, if politics is about dishonesty, if politics is about looking people in the eye and telling them sweet words, making promises you never intended to fulfil, distorting the facts….then some of us don’t want to be called politicians…we do not want to be part of that game.



“These are very important fundamentals that as young people we must begin to reflect on, if not, very soon if it is said that that is a politician coming, that is a Chief Executive coming, we may be lynched…we may be stoned to death. Ghanaians are fed up with deceptive politics,” Mr. Ablakwa emphasized.



