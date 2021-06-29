Political violence is common at Ejura Sekyeredumase – MP

General News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyeredumase where an activist of the #FIXTHECOUNTRY movement has died after allegedly being attacked by a mob for his activism in the Ashanti regional town Bawah Braimah has revealed suffering similar attacks.



The victim, Ibrahim, also known as Kaaka was reportedly beaten by some individuals who claimed his activism was making the government unpopular.



According to sources, Ibrahim was attacked last Friday by the assailants who clubbed his head until he became unconscious. He was subsequently rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi where he was put on oxygen until he passed Monday afternoon.



According to the police, two arrests have been made.



But MP for the area in reaction to the incident told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr that he and some sub-chiefs of the area suffered similar attacks in the round-up to the 2020 elections by some people who he says are NPP faithful.



He also alleged that the police in the area know who the culprits are but are unable to make arrests due to political pressure.



“These are the very people who have been terrorizing people who speak against the MP. As I’m speaking to you as a member of parliament i have been a victim of their brutality last year, during the registration exercise. various complaints were made to the police, they were not arrested, and luckily I’m happy that now they have been arrested.”



“And they’ve done it to even some sub-chiefs of Ejura. These are a group of people who have put the law into their hands and they think their party is in power. And true to their words anytime that they do these things they are left off the hooK, they go freely. And this time around they’ve gone a mile further by killing somebody.”



He went on to allege that “it is not that the police don’t know them, they know them very well. They know them, that’s why I’m asking that two weeks ago when Kaaka was arrested and issued with a warning, what was his crime, and who were the complainants in that case? (A friend to Kaaka, Rabiu revealed to Francis Abban that in the case in question, Ibrahim was charged with unlawful conduct for allegedly trying to film police in the area collecting bribes from motorcycle riders).



The MP insisted “it is like they are using political power to try to cow people down. But in this modern era, you cannot do that because our constitution frowns on that.”



On how far he was going to escalate the matter, to ensure it is resolved, he noted “so, I believe now is the time, that’s why I’m calling on the opinion leaders for all of us to rise up against this canker that is showing its ugly head in our once upon a time very peaceful constituency and community like EJura.”



“I’m happy that the regional police commander has taken over the case, and then some arrests have been made. For the first time, arrests have been made. The issue has taken a national dimension, I believe the police administration will sit up and do the right thing and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book,” he added.