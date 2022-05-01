Political preachers: Five popular pastors who have been accused of being NPP

General News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

The Bible, the guiding book of Christians, provides enormous evidence of a connection between the faith and rulership of a country.



From the stories of King Solomon, Saul, David and others, the Bible underscores the integral role divinity plays in the selection of a country’s leader.



Despite the advancement and changings in the selection of rulers for countries, the status quo remains same with religious leaders playing integral role in the choice of leader by countries albeit not as frontal as Biblical times.



Ghana, a country with majority of its population belonging to the Christian faith, has a history of religious leaders having some influence in the decisions by citizens about their choice of leadership.



Currently, the country is headed by a candidate from the NPP and there have been accusations against certain pastors for using their influence to help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo win the election and also govern the country.



Below is a list of five Pastors who have been accused of being NPP



Reverend Owusu Bempah



The founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry has consistently been accused of belonging the NPP, despite his claim that he is doing his work as an appointed man of God and owes allegiance to no party.



His sometimes, scathing attack on the NDC and John Mahama as well as public defence of the government and President Akufo-Addo have given him away.



He prides himself as the nation’s prophet and is credited for correctly predicting the result of the 2016 elections.



Prophet Kusi Boateng



A news report in September 2021 mentioned Rev Kusi Boateng as one of those Christian leaders held in high esteem by the president.



According to the report, Kusi Boateng had been working behind the scenes for the president and was integral in his victory in 2016 and 2020 elections.



His appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral was viewed as reward for his work for the president and the party.



Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kwaku Asante



The former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church was another popular critic of the national issues under the previous government.



His recent silence raised a few credibility issues after being called out by known member of the NDC, Appiah Stadium.



Appiah Stadium confronted the former Peace Council boss over his silence under the Akufo-Addo.



His behaviour was condemned by the Methodist Church.



Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Martey



The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana was vocal during the era of John Dramani Mahama.



As the leader of the one of the biggest Christian denominations in the country, Rev Martey did not pass on any opportunity to criticize the government.



But his activism appears to have vanished since the Akufo-Addo government was sworn in.



His silence has raised doubts about the neutrality and objectivity of his earlier campaigns. In a publication on his social media handles, Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana questioned his silence on national issues.



Dr Mensa Otabil



The founder of the International Central Gospel Church was tagged by the NDC as a member of the NPP in 2016.



According to the NDC, Otabil was doing the bidding of the NPP who were in opposition.



These allegations were however denied by the NPP who insisted that Otabil is not one of them.



Unlike 2015/2016 where the man of God commented on national issues, these days he has maintained a deafening silence.



