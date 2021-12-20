Political parties have turned congresses into jamborees – Pratt

Politics of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., says political parties have reduced congresses to jamborees and elections.



This comment by Pratt comes after over 6,000 delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gathered on the Heroes Park of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Sunday 19th December 2021 for the Party’s National Delegates’ Conference.



A high-profile delegation, including former President John Agyekum Kufuor, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay, the General Secretary John Boadu, Alan Kyeremanten and members of the National Executive Committee participated in the Conference.



This year’s conference is under the theme, “Our Resolve, Our Determination, and Commitment to Ghana’s Development.”



The NPP will hold its primaries in 2022 to elect the party’s leaders and choose the personality who will lead the party to the 2024 presidential election.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., noted that gone were the days when congresses were held to give approvals to policies that have undergone vigorous debates within the party.



According to Mr. Pratt, Political parties have turned congresses into jamborees leaving out important assignments such as formulating and approving policies meant to benefit the party and to a large extent the nation.



He revealed that the ‘jamborees’ pose a great threat to the nation’s democracy.



“In the past, political parties used congresses to approve or reject policies that have undergone vigorous debates. The trend has however changed. The political congresses have become jamborees. No party in Ghana currently holds congress to discuss serious policies and accept new ones, no! They have all become jamborees”, Kwesi Pratt told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.