Political competition should be geared towards excellence – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has stressed the need for a shift in political competition. He emphasized that political parties should redirect focus towards achieving excellence, with the ultimate beneficiary being Ghana.



In a conversation with Broadcast Journalist Kojo Yankson on Twitter space, the General Secretary said: “The competition must remain, but it should not merely remain a competition which sees the NDC striving to beat the NPP, but one that sees the NDC doing what will make Ghana great and happy."



Furthering the conversation on how to be more competitive, he suggested that “when Ghana becomes very happy with our performance then our competitiveness vis-à-vis the opponent becomes a higher version of competition.”



Fifi Kwetey encouraged the NDC to rise above the common practice of comparing track records and start striving for excellence rather than simply using the abysmal track record of the NPP as the barometer because Ghana deserves better.



Touching on the dashed hopes of the youth, he attributed the frustration to the lack of trustworthiness particularly exhibited by the NPP and the continued failure of leadership across Africa which has led to the recent wave of coups.



Fifi Kwetey also touched on the need for institutions to be allowed to operate independently- notably the Judiciary and the Electoral Commission.



He also explained his new project dubbed Arise for Ghana ", a thought-provoking online episodic short broadcast aimed at addressing critical issues relating to leadership, governance, values, attitudes and actions that shape national development.



This series will be broadcast weekly on Fifi Kwetey's and the NDC's social media platforms.