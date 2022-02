General News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A 29-year -old police officer has been killed by a speeding vehicle at Potsin Junction on the Kasoa -Cape-Coast highway.



The officer, whose name was given as PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle at a Police snap checkpoint at Potsin junction in the Central Region.



The IGP George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit the Gomoa Dominase Police Station where she was stationed.