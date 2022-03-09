Policemen in bullion van robberies remanded

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two policemen 'fingered' as brains behind multiple bullion van robberies



Court adjourns bullion van robbery case to March 28, 2021



Court charges bullion van robbers



Four policemen and one civilian who are in connection with the bullion van robbery have been remanded by the Accra Circuit Court.



The suspects are Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and Razak Alhassan (a civilian).



According to a Graphic.com report, Ibrahim and Ofosu have been charged with an attempt to commit robbery while Boadu, Jamedu and Alhassan have been charged with abetment.



Their pleas were however not taken by the court presided over by Patricia Amponsa.



This is because the police are still conducting investigations into the case.



They are to reappear on March 28, 2021.



On March 7, the police revealed that some two policemen are the brains behind some of the multiple robbery attacks on bullion vans in Greater Accra.



The police initially did not reveal the names of the suspects with the reason the investigation was still ongoing.



They assured the public that the Ghana Police Service would continue to work hard to rid the country of criminal activities that disturb the peace and stability of the nation.