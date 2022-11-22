Policemen 'assaults' man refusing arrest for allegedly possessing marijuana

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 November 2022

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service were caught on camera assaulting a man allegedly possessing an illegal substance suspected to be marijuana.



According to broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, who shared a video of the incident on Twitter, it happened at Asankragwa, a community in the Western North Region.



The viral video showed two officers of the Ghana Police Service beating up a man who was refusing arrest after being allegedly caught with marijuana in a tricycle.



The policemen were forcing the man to enter a vehicle, but he was resisting, which led to the police slapping and kicking him as they were telling him to enter the car.



The man could be heard saying that the package was not for him as the police were hitting him and forcing him into the car.



“It (the package) does not belong to me. Officer the pack is not mine. Officer let me call me director for you. Kindly let me call my director for you.



“It is not mine. Did you see me holding something? I was sitting at the back of the tricycle with some women. Why didn’t you arrest the driver of the tricycle too,” he said in Twi.



Bystanders can be heard urging the man to corporate with the police.



These 2 police officers assaulted the man in Asankragwa in the Western North Region over a bag they suspected contained Marijuana! pic.twitter.com/PVHXbKlenB — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) November 22, 2022

