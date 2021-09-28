Policeman who exchanged sex with suspect charged with rape

General News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

A Cape Coast Magistrate Court has remanded a policeman who allegedly had sex with a female convict being held at the Nkanfoa Police Station in Cape Coast.



Earlier reports stated that Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah, 36, had allegedly released a suspect, Theresa Forson, 29, in exchange for sex last Saturday.



According to a report by graphic.com.gh, Ms Forson, was in police custody after she had been convicted in a theft case and was awaiting sentencing.



The court charged L/Cpl Apomah with rape and aiding the escape of a convict and has been remanded.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Mensah told the court that L/Cpl Apomah was the station officer at the Nkanfoa Police Station on September 25, 2021, when around 12 a.m. he sent four sachets of "Abe Nsuo", also called "One Show", to the station and gave some to the complainant.



He continued that an hour after drinking the “Abe Nsuo” L/Cpl Apomah told Theresa that the detective on her case was proving stubborn and that he could let her go free if she agreed to have sex with him.



This, the prosecuting office told the court, she agreed to, following which Apomah released her to go have a bath.



“Apomah then gathered Ms Forson's items, which were being kept in police custody, including a mobile phone, and put them at the entrance of the police station and signaled her to run away,” ASP Mensah told the court.



He explained further that it was when Ms Forson arrived at home and narrated things to her father-in-law that the two returned to the Bakaano Police Station and made a report.



Theresa was then rearrested and handed over to the Kotokuraba Police who have taken over the investigations.



L/Cpl Apomah is to reappear in court on October 12, 2021.