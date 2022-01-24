Police woman killed by unknown assailants in Bawku

Regional News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Police have confirmed the shooting to death of a female officer with the Paga unit at Bawku in the Upper East Region.



There were reports of sporadic fatal shootings in the conflict-prone town over the weekend, forcing a curfew to be imposed by the Defence Ministry.



In a release issued on Monday, January 24, the police said Constable Regina Angenu on Saturday, January 22 around 5:05 pm paid a visit to Constable Erasmus Enkson at the Bawku Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU)of the Ghana Police Service.



“On their way to Const. Enkson’s barracks, they were attacked by unknown assailants and the policewoman was shot in the groin.”



She was rushed to the Presbyterian Mission Hospital for treatment but unfortunately, she passed away.



The body is said to have been sent to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital “for preservation and autopsy”.



The release was silent on the state of Const. Enkson.



Meanwhile, police presence has been beefed up in Bawku as a result of the shooting incidents.