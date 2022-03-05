Police withdraw patrols in Tamale for fear of officers’ lives

Regional News of Saturday, 5 March 2022

The Northern Regional Police Command has withdrawn all patrols and visibility snap-checks in the Tamale metropolis over the fear of officers’ lives.



This follows the intensified uncertainties in the region after a recent shooting incident at Lamashegu that resulted in the death of one person and injury of several others.



On February 13, 2022, a Junior High School student was shot dead by an officer after they engaged some youth in violent hostilities.



The incident was said to have occurred when a man driving an unregistered vehicle allegedly ignored a signal by a police patrol team to stop.



The police then chased and fired at him as he drove into the palace of the Lamashegu chief for refuge.



Reacting to the incident, the youth pelted stones at the police and burnt lorry tyres on the streets.



According to Graphic.com report, Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga said the command had decided to withdraw the patrols for fear of the officers’ lives because they always received threats adding that until there is an assurance by the people in Tamale the police won’t be attacked, they will withdraw their patrols.



“Until such a time that the people assure us that they won’t attack us, we can’t risk it. Our officers receive threats every day, which is very dangerous for us to operate,” he said.



Meanwhile, some residents have raised concerns about the withdrawal of police patrols in the metropolis, saying the situation will worsen their fears over criminal attacks.



A resident, Adam Sule, said, “These days we are afraid to move out in the night because we don’t see police patrolling the streets. I have heard a number of robbery reports, which is very disturbing.”



Another resident, Ayisha Razak, appealed to authorities to resolve the issue between the police and the youth of the metropolis to enable the former to discharge their duties peacefully.