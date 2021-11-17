Police vs. Parliament stand-off 'is not good for our democracy' - Inusah Fuseini

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini has waded into the raging standoff between the Ghana Police Service and the Parliament of Ghana.



The matter is connected with a dogged stance by Police to prosecute MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu for his involvement in a violent public protest in his constituency.



Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, the former lawmaker said it was in the best interest of both parties to work together and do all it takes to deescalate.



“I deplore the standoff between Parliament and the police because these are two critical institutions of the state.



“Admittedly, Parliament is an arm of government but then the police are clearly established for the purposes of maintaining law and order and protecting lives and properties.



On Tuesday, November 16, 2021, a Kaneshie District Court presided over by Oheneba Kuffuor adjourned the hearing to November 29 - the second adjournment due to the MP's unavailability.



Victor Adawudu, Sosu's lawyer had said in court "my information is that he might be back by next week."



The MP is facing two charges of unlawful blockade of a highway and destruction of public property in the aftermath of a protest he led against bad roads in parts of his Constituency on October 25.



Police tried to arrest him on the day of the protest but failed, an official request to Speaker Alban Bagbin to have the MP released for questioning was also turned down.



A second arrest attempt was foiled last two weeks at church premises where the MP was worshipping.



This is the second time the court has had to adjourn the case because of Sosu's absence.