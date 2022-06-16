Police vows to deal with rabble-rousers at Homowo

Regional News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Security Committee (REGSEC) says it is prepared to ensure a high level of security during the Homowo celebrations.



It has, therefore, vowed to arrest and prosecute any individual who flouted the law during that period.



This was disclosed by the Greater Accra Regional Commander of Police, DCOP Iddi Seidu, in a briefing after a meeting with members of Ga Traditional Council in Accra yesterday.



Held to discuss issues on security, the meeting had in attendance delegations including the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Accra Metropolitan Area, heads of security agencies, and REGSEC.



According to DCOP Seidu, the police would, among other things, deploy officers across the various Ga Traditional Areas to ensure that there was law and order.



“The security service on its part has pledged to work hard and ensure that we get seriously involved. We will deploy security officers across the Ga Traditional Area to ensure a peaceful Homowo this year,” DCOP Seidu said.



DCOP Seidu added that REGSEC would continue to work in close partnership with the Ga Traditional Council led by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, to ensure the maintenance of peace and security during the Homowo celebrations and beyond.



“We want to assure the people of Ga that we have no intention of preventing anybody from celebrating the Homowo, but anybody who wants to create mayhem shall be dealt with without fear or favour,” he said.



“We are ever ready to arrest and prosecute such persons and ensure that they are kept out of society so that the rest of us who are peace-loving will enjoy this year’s Homowo,” he added.



He further explained that the police service had stepped up its game by providing security throughout the cities, brought down crime drastically, and had become more friendly, and therefore encouraged the public to have faith in the service.



The President of the Ga Traditional Council, Nii Tackie Teiko II, in his address, commended the security agencies for their efforts in ensuring peace and security during the performance of traditional rituals that preceded the Homowo Festival.



He further enumerated the Council’s readiness to partner with the REGSEC to ensure that there was peace and security in the Ga Traditional Area beyond the Homowo celebrations.