Police to reunite 11-year-old girl whose father attempted to use her for money ritual with family

Regional News of Friday, 3 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has said it is making all efforts to reunite the 11-year-old girl whose father attempted to use her for money rituals, with her family.



The Police disclosed this in a statement issued following the arrest of the 42-year-old businessman, Evans Oppong, a resident of Fise, near Amasaman who took his daughter to a native priest at Oyibi Kom, in Accra for ritual purposes.



“The victim is currently in the safe custody of the Police, while an effort is being made to reunite her with her mother and the rest of the family,” the statement said.



It added that: “The suspect is currently in Police Custody assisting with the investigation.”



The businessman had sought the help of a herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo, for the sacrificial job.



However, the herbalist alerted the police and caused his arrest.



The herbalist, who recorded the entire arrest as it unfolded, is heard in the video saying: “The girl’s father came to see me; he told me he just landed in the country after staying overseas for a while and it hasn’t been easy for him”.



“He told me he is a father of 12 and is offering two of them for money rituals”.



“He offered me GHS 10,000 and other good surprises when the job is done. Sadly, he had just picked the daughter up during school hours and told her he was going to get her a new dress,” the herbalist narrated.



“Yes, I am a herbalist but I am also a military man. I am very disciplined. I don’t engage in any sinister activities. I want to prove to the world that herbalists are not as evil as they are painted. We are not killers as is portrayed in movies, we are healers. I have the little girl he brought for me to kill.”



The herbalist, in a subsequent post on Facebook, apologised for showing the little girl’s face in the viral video.



“I am very sorry for showing the girl’s face in the video. At that particular moment of recording, I was totally possessed because I was working before he arrived with his daughter and I couldn’t even control myself and tears.”



“I recorded everything for evidence since my kingmakers were not home with me, forgive me. Please forgive me”.



“I will assist the girl to grow well without the trauma of this scene. I will help her, trust me,” he added.