Police to relocate Cheddar's tigers to appropriate facility

General News of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers



Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Nana Bediako assures of public safety over tiger fears



Police have confirmed the presence of two tigers in a gated community at Osu and stated subsequently that they were taking steps to relocate the wild animals to an appropriate facility.



It emerged on Thursday that a businessman Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, was keeping the two big cats at the residential facility, which situation was causing discomfort for some residents.



“Police have reached out to the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission and efforts are underway to relocate the animals to an appropriate facility.



“A special police team has been deployed to provide adequate security at the affected neighbourhood to ensure the safety of residents until the animals are relocated,” the statement read in part.



It also confirmed that the businessman was “keeping the animals under lock in a cage in his house.”



Cheddar has been reacting to the development in an interview with newsmen: “I read the story but I didn’t finish it because when you are reading something about yourself and you see too many paragraphs in lies, it is difficult to finish it.



“But from what I have seen and heard; I don’t think I am putting anyone in danger because the necessary procedures to protect the animals have been done. The necessary procedures to be able to build a future for the animals are in process with the commissioners.



“So, I don’t know if somebody is saying this has happened or that has happened but these animals have not harmed anybody. They have not been out there on the streets. They are being fed and taken care of, and they are still cubs. They haven’t even turned into a year, they are still in their sixth-seventh month,” he stated.



