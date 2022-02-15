Police to hold mass burial for 300 unidentified bodies

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Police Hospital is set to embark on a mass burial for three Hundred (300) unidentified and unclaimed bodies.



This is part of its routine measures to decongest the Hospital Mortuary.



According to the police, these unidentified and unclaimed bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.



In a statement, the Police urged the General Public to contact the Pathology Department of Police Hospital for identification of the persons who might have not been seen for some time as part of the search.

“This is to avert a situation whereby such bodies are added to those earmarked for the mass burial after Twenty-One (21) days from this announcement,” the police added.



Meanwhile, the Police also encouraged the public acquire the habit of always having an identification card on them to help police and others easily identify them whenever they are in any health crisis or involved in an accident.