Police to formally slap murder charge on farmer who killed friend over GHC5

• The Eastern regional police is to formally charge Kwame Dankwah with murder



• The hunter is alleged to have killed his friend over a GHs5 debt



• This happened after an altercation between the two, eyewitnesses have said



Following the arrest of a hunter, Kwame Dankwah, who allegedly shot and killed a friend over GHC5 debt at Akuapem-Apredi in the Eastern region, the Akropong District Police command is to officially charge him with murder.



Reports say that the 50-year-old suspect was smoked out of his hideout after running from arrest, following their quarrel at the deceased, Yaw Ben’s house, leading to the latter being shot.



DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, who is the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, explained that Kwame Dankwah is to be arraigned and slapped with the murder charge, reports myjoyonline.com.



Eyewitness accounts say that the middle-aged Ben was shot twice in the chest by the suspect after he refused to pay up his debt.



Kwabena Ofori, a resident of the town, told JoyNews that the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Akuapem-Mampong, the report added.



“Kwame Dankwa went to Ben who operates a drinking spot to collect his Ghc5 he claimed the man owed him but when he approached him he also failed to pay the money so it turned into a fight and Kwame Dankwa shot him twice. When he was sent to Mampong he was reported dead,” he explained.